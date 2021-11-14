Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $136.55 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 460.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of CoStar Group worth $136,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

CSGP opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.