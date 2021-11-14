Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,764 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $119,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $385.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

