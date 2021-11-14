Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in eBay were worth $118,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

