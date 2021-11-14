WeOwn 1-Day Volume Tops $99,104.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $99,104.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.