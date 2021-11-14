Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of WERN opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

