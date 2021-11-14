Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.69.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.51. 700,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

