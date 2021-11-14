Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

