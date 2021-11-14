WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,627.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,678.05.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

