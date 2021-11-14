Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $76.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WLL opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

