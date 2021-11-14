William Blair Comments on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 140.0% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $569,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.