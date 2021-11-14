William Blair Weighs in on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
