William Blair Weighs in on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

