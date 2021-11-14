WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,016,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

