Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $755.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 779 ($10.18), with a volume of 824562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827.60 ($10.81).

Several research firms have recently commented on WISE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 992.38.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53), for a total transaction of £2,752,224.02 ($3,595,798.30). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Insiders sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock worth $8,635,324,882 over the last three months.

Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

