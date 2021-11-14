Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $23,604.21 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 621 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $23,604.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WWW stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 259,058 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

