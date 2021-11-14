Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $306.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.48.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $296.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.85, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $300.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

