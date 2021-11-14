Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

