Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WRDLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WRDLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 48,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

