WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

