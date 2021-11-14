WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

