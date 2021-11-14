Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 49.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

