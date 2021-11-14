XIO Price Hits $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

