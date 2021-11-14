Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Critical Survey

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.21 million 3.40 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats SCWorx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

