Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $23.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

