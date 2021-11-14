XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Cap of $134.20 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $134.20 million and approximately $337,049.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00070833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.94 or 1.00726515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.24 or 0.07051554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 181,513,368 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.