Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $484,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

