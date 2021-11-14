Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $514,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

