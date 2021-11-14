Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $665,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

NYSE:SF opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

