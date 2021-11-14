Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $445,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 134.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 357,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

