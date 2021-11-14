YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. 1,374,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

