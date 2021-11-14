yieldfarming.insure 1-Day Volume Tops $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,888.71 or 1.01972799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00351514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.00548769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00183569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008899 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001162 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

