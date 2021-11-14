Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $997.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $984.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.