Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $79.98. 112,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

