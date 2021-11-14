Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $68,954,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $71,878,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter.

AEO stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.