Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Coty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $3,467,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

