Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 707,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,846. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $79.46 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 241,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 58.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

