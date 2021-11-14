Zacks: Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report sales of $14.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.76 million to $14.70 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

GNSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,192. Genasys has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.