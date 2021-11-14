Zacks: Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.35. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 3,425,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

