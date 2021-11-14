Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SFBS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.