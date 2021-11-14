Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

