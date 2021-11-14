Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $520.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.