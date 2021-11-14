Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

