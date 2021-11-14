Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $55.85 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

