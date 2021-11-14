Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.06. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

