Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 236,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 395.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

