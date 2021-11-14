Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

