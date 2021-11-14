Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $29.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.45 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.99 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

KPTI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 947,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,524. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

