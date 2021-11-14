Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after buying an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 311,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

