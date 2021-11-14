Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tenable were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

