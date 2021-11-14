Zacks Investment Management Invests $343,000 in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of RBB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $522.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

