Zacks Investment Management Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,377 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

